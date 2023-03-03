TC: Embark Trucks lays off workers, explores liquidation of self-driving truck assets

By LoadstarEditorial 03/03/2023

TechCrunch reports:

Embark Trucks, the autonomous trucking company that went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is cutting 70% of its workforce and shutting down two offices. And the pain may not be over as CEO Alex Rodrigues noted in an email to employees that the remaining 30% of workers will focus on winding down operations.

The company said in a regulatory filing that about 230 employees were laid off Friday. A source familiar with the plan said the cuts were ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN