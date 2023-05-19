By Alessandro Pasetti 19/05/2023

Alongside Walmart, one of the major US importers by teu, $72bn-market-cap Target Corp* (TGT) is a closely watched bellwether for inventory and supply chain matters.

(*Our previous Premium coverage from November, when TGT traded around its current level, is here: ’Target Corp – the supply chain just can’t win…’)

There’s been widespread talk in financial circles that its numbers out this week were better than expected, but on several levels the general merchandise retailer remains in recovery mode.

For the three months ended ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN