Home Depot's mixed colours
…and a cautious outlook
Among the top sea importers by volumes, DIY specialist Lowe’s (LOW) earlier this week joined the other three knights of the (US-import) round table, Target Corp, Home Depot and Walmart, all of which had already talked supply chain and inventory matters.
How it went was simple, with its management team sharing interesting nuggets concerning trends for fiscal Q1 ended 5 May 2023.
Firstly, the ’value-non-value’ story, as bulls and bears seem to be evenly split these days.
LOW showed mildly defensive patterns on the ...
…and a cautious outlook
But worst-case scenario avoided
All downturn symptoms now spotted
Getting better, not healed
When early shipments are a problem
No easing of demand so far
