CNBC: Walmart outlook disappoints Wall Street after strong holiday quarter
CNBC reports: Walmart on Tuesday topped holiday-quarter earnings expectations, as the discounter said it drew budget-conscious shoppers searching ...
Supply chain and inventory, alongside a disheartening read-across for consumer-related stocks in the US were central in Walmart’s call with analysts on Wednesday.
(Add more pain from Home Depot, its stock down 7% on the day, and the main cold dish was served on Tuesday, 21 February.)
It’s no coincidence, I think, that CEO Doug McMillon, at the end of the usual Q&A, remarked “the fourth quarter was really good, we got the inventory into a good place, we’re on our front ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Foreign ships at Chittagong delayed as Bangladeshi lines eye their cargo
Asiana Airlines takeover just talk, says cautious HMM chief
Cathay's new sea-air cargo handling solution will save time and costs
NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Common truck booking platform at LA/LB may help stop cargo leakage
Shortage of SAF may hold back air cargo growth
NOOs batten down the hatches after two years of 'exceptional' earnings
Shipping adoption of e-bills of lading won’t be trouble-free, warns air cargo
Comment on this article