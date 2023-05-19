By Alessandro Pasetti 19/05/2023

How Q1 turned out for DYI specialist Home Depot, one of the most prominent US importers with almost $40bn of quarterly sales, is embedded in its dividend policy.

As expected, a $2.09 quarterly dividend disclosed yesterday, unchanged (in line with its annual track record in May), kept its annualised yield at 2.8%.

Satisfactory?

Well, given the landscape, it was.

The headline story pointed to a stock fall, at least initially on Tuesday 16 May, coming in the wake of decent earnings but also comparable ...

