Home Depot expands on-demand delivery capabilities

The Home Depot continues to lead the way in providing unmatched convenience for home improvement shoppers by expanding its delivery capabilities. Starting today, customers can order select products through Uber Eats and DoorDash, making it easier than ever to access the tools, materials and supplies they need.

Existing delivery offerings include:

– Free next-day delivery

– Same-day delivery on HomeDepot.com for thousands of top-selling parcel-eligible items

– Delivery in as little as one hour via Instacart, now also through DoorDash and UberEats

These new partnerships reflect The Home Depot’s commitment to giving customers a seamless, interconnected shopping experience. By continuing to expand delivery options, The Home Depot further sets the standard for innovation and customer service in the home improvement industry.

“We’ve never been faster or more efficient at delivering the products our customers need through HomeDepot.com,” said Jordan Broggi, executive vice president, customer experience, and president of online at The Home Depot. “Our expanded e-commerce capabilities make it easier than ever to shop and receive your order when and where you need it.

On-Demand Convenience

Through the Uber Eats and DoorDash mobile applications, customers can browse an extensive selection of The Home Depot’s most popular products from more than 2,000 stores nationwide. Both apps offer on-demand and scheduled delivery options, ensuring customers can access what they need, when they need it—whether for a professional job site or a weekend DIY project.

Innovating to Serve Customers Better

With no membership required, The Home Depot offers exceptional delivery value across big-box retail and major e-commerce platforms. To get started, visit the Uber Eats or DoorDash apps, search for The Home Depot, and explore thousands of products available for on-demand or scheduled delivery. For more information about The Home Depot’s delivery options, visit homedepot.com/delivery.