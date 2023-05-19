By Alessandro Pasetti 19/05/2023

The trading update from US behemoth Walmart (WMT) on Thursday, 18 May, came with a sense of relief following the interims announced stateside earlier in the week by smaller rival Target and DIY specialist Home Depot.

WMT’s fiscal Q1 24 numbers to the end of April were indeed well received by investors, its financials were in good order too, but all eyes from the trade were on the remarks of its management team, particularly as far as inventory and supply chain were ...

