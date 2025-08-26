Receive FREE Newsletter
State control looks to be next step for struggling Volga-Dnepr

volga-dnepr-db-schenker
Russian air cargo-carrier Volga-Dnepr looks likely to end the year in the hands of the state, with suggestions that owner Alexei Isaykin made the decision give up the company to mitigate any penalty emerging from a lawsuit from the prosecutor general.

Reports ...

    Domodedovo Russia-Ukraine War Volga-Dnepr Group