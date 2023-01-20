Silk Way West signs air cargo MoU with Nippon Express

By LoadstarEditorial 20/01/2023

Baku, Azerbaijan, 19 January 2023 – Silk Way West Airlines and Nippon Express Holdings have signed an Air Cargo Memorandum of Understanding to offer enhanced solutions to their customers and to respond more flexibly to changing supply chains. This agreement strengthens Silk Way West Airlines’ presence in the Japanese market whilst helping Nippon Express Holdings to expand its business globally by providing cargo capacity across a worldwide network.

Silk Way West Airlines has been serving the Japanese air cargo market since 2018 via weekly flights connecting Baku with Kansai International Airport. The largest cargo airline in the Caspian Sea region has moreover been offering regular flights to Narita International Airport, the most important air cargo gateway in Japan, since 2021. With the new memorandum between the cargo carrier and Nippon Express, Silk Way West Airlines will play an increasingly important role in the region’s freight network, constantly improving the quality of air cargo transportation services for both Japanese and international partners.

“Last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are delighted and honoured with the signing of this memorandum, which will contribute to the further strengthening and development of economic relations between the two countries. Moreover, the conditions of this memorandum align perfectly with the growth strategy we are pursuing to increase our footprint in Japan, and we are sure that it will be beneficial for both companies,” commented Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines.