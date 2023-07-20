By Alex Lennane 20/07/2023

Much has been made of Maersk’s recent appearance on a list of the top 25 air forwarders. The Danish logistics hybrid crept onto the list at the lowliest place: #25, with 211,484 metric tons of airfreight flown in 2022.

Philip Damas, head of supply chain for Drewry, trumpeted on social media: “Maersk has joined the top 25 air freight providers’ ranking (as 25th) for the first time… as the top providers of ocean transport strongly increase their presence in air freight ...

