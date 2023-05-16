Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Vertical vertigo: The French way – Nippon listens, closes in

AVV
ID 48938388 © Zbyszko | Dreamstime.com
By

The eyes of most sources I talk to sparkled with anticipation. There’s a great, great deal of excitement in our industry these days.

Not only that French would-be integrator, swiftly bulking up on the asset-light side of transport and logistics (T&L), but also the world’s largest Japanese 3PL has just joined the M&A battlefield with its biggest ever deal.

To understand where we stand, we need to rewind to pre-Covid when the master rainmaker, Denmark’s DSV, disclosed that its Agility GIL deal, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM M&A radar Nippon Express Vertical consolidation Bollore Africa Logistics Bollore Logistics MSC Xeneta

    Most Read

    €5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders

    Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader

    DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

    CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership

    2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper

    Munich: Day 2: Flexport explains; Forto expands; Virgin contracts and where's IAG?

    Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower

    Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain

    More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble

    Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China

    Signs of Chinese vertical M&A in logistics? Enter the Sinotrans rollercoaster

    No signs of an uptick for a US trucking sector stuck in low gear

    Bullish Emirates bets on growth and the need for speed

    Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters