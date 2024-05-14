Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Nippon Express Q1 24 out

Nippon Express container on the China-Thailand pilot stage Credit Nippon Express
Nippon Express container at the China-Thailand pilot stage. Credit Nippon Express.
By

NIPPON EXPRESS said this week:

– The addition of cargo-partner (CP) increased group revenue; however, the forwarding business saw a decline in gross profit per unit due to the easing of supply and demand, and the effect on profit was smaller in relation to the increase in revenue

– Domestic logistics remained sluggish as overall cargo movement failed to recover despite an increase in volume among certain industries, including the automobile industry

– We recorded 6.5 billion yen in impairment loss during the current fiscal year associated with the integration of the special combined delivery business (impacting operating income and all other profit measures)

– Although logistics demand is like to be sluggish generally, we have not changed our forecasts, announced on February 14, that domestic and overseas logistics demand will recover beginning in the second half of the year, leaving revenues and profit at each stage below operating income unchanged

Its (rather convoluted) financial results can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    cargo-partner Nippon Express M&A

    Most read news

    Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'

    Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma

    Maersk draws up contingency plans for rail strike in Canada

    Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike

    A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens

    Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount

    Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'

    Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on

    Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs

    Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot

    Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll

    Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport

    The shifting landscape of the world's air cargo carriers

    Surging ocean waves sending ripples into airfreight

    India's air cargo market flying as volumes hit record high