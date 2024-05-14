Nippon Express Q1 24 out

Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?
Must try harder…
NIPPON EXPRESS said this week:
– The addition of cargo-partner (CP) increased group revenue; however, the forwarding business saw a decline in gross profit per unit due to the easing of supply and demand, and the effect on profit was smaller in relation to the increase in revenue
– Domestic logistics remained sluggish as overall cargo movement failed to recover despite an increase in volume among certain industries, including the automobile industry
– We recorded 6.5 billion yen in impairment loss during the current fiscal year associated with the integration of the special combined delivery business (impacting operating income and all other profit measures)
– Although logistics demand is like to be sluggish generally, we have not changed our forecasts, announced on February 14, that domestic and overseas logistics demand will recover beginning in the second half of the year, leaving revenues and profit at each stage below operating income unchanged
Its (rather convoluted) financial results can be found here.
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions
News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs
Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article