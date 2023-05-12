Subscribe to Premium
N: Nippon Express to buy Austria's cargo-partner

By

NIKKEI ASIA reports:

Nippon Express Holdings, the holding company of Nippon Express, will purchase a majority stake in Austrian logistics company Cargo-Partner for over 100 billion yen ($743 million), Nikkei has learned.

Japan’s domestic market is not expected to grow in the medium to long term due to a shrinking population and other factors. Nippon Express hopes the acquisition of the Cargo-Partner, which is strong in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, will help it become more competitive in international logistics.

An agreement is expected ...

