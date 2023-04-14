Seko enters new phase in Segrow Logistics Park

By LoadstarEditorial 14/04/2023

At the heart of the Chesnes Park – France’s leading logistics zone with its 2 million m² and 13,000 jobs – the SEGRO Logistics Park Saint-Quentin-Fallavier is an urban distribution and logistics programme covering almost 90,000 m2.

SEGRO has embarked on the most extensive green deconstruction programme in recent years:

– 56,000 m² of old buildings, including 18,000 m² of asbestos

– 95% of demolished materials reused (excluding asbestos products)

– 70,000 tonnes of concrete and asphalt reused in situ

The project, developed in several phases, will eventually include 4 buildings on a 20-hectare site.

In 2021, SEGRO delivered the first building on the site (28,000 m²) occupied by LDLC. A second building leased to BBL will be delivered in October 2023.

SEGRO is now accelerating its development by launching the construction of the third building, with a surface area of 10,775 sq.m., including 1,075 sq.m. of office and social space.

For this third phase, a BEFA has been signed in 2022 with the SEKO-BANSARD group, an expert in transport and logistics. This new platform will enable the Group to support its customers’ growth by offering them new storage capacities. In addition, SEKO BANSARD will extend its services to the Lyon region and thus respond to the development of its international customers and, more globally, of the supply chain sector, thanks to fulfillment and e-commerce logistics solutions.

“We are delighted to be setting up our logistics activities in the future SEGRO Logistics Park in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier. The location of the site allows us to occupy a strategic and central position in France and Europe. We are thus improving the quality of our transport and logistics services while offering our customers new solutions dedicated to E-logistics and respecting the new environmental standards, as part of our global approach to more sustainable logistics,” says Simon PINTO, President EMEA SEKO Logistics.

As with each of its projects, SEGRO aims to design and develop class A sites that meet the latest architectural and technical standards: the building for the BANSARD – SEKO group will have a clear height of 12m and aims for BREEAM “Excellent” certification. It also includes the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof.

This project, which is expected to be completed in October 2023, marks the third phase in the development of this campus, which will give a second life to this former industrial site.

The new SEGRO park will benefit from the BiodiverCity® Life label, in particular thanks to the design of a 2-hectare green island, including tree groves and a landscaped pond, which will encourage the return of biodiversity to the site. A partnership with the town hall of St Quentin Fallavier is also being studied to offer the town’s schoolchildren an environmental course, including, among other things, the management of a future pilot vegetable garden based on the issue of short circuits.

“We are pleased to welcome the Bansard group to the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier site. This third phase of the project completes the offer of large-scale logistics on this site. A business building will complete the programme”, concludes Laurence Giard, Managing Director of SEGRO France.