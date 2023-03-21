SCD: Gap Inc lightens inventory load after a year of painful discounting

SCD: DHL Global Forwarding CEO talks M&A strategy
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports: DHL Global Forwarding CEO Tim Scharwath discussed the company’s M&A strategy during ...
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
Dive Brief:
– Gap ended 2022 with inventory down 21% YoY to $2.4 billion, which executives said surpassed its goals to rein in stock levels.
– The company paid the price for clearing out product. Its merchandise margin fell by five percentage points YoY in fiscal 2022, with more than half of the increase from higher discounting.
– The reduction in inventory levels also benefited from a loosening supply chain, with less product stuck in transit compared to 2021, CFO Katrina O’Connell told analysts earlier ...
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%
Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits
Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'
Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services
Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s
Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?
Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy
Atlas Air merger with Apollo group finally set to close on Friday
End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT
Comment on this article