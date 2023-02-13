Subscribe to Premium
SATS (fiscal Q3) trading update out

Update
By

PRESS RELEASE 

SATS POSTS 3Q EARNINGS OF $0.5M WITH REVENUE GROWING 54.5% YoY

SATS posts positive PATMI in 3Q after losses of $9.9M in 2Q and $22.5M in 1Q

3Q performance reflects improving business conditions and a seasonal high

Excluding one-off acquisition expenses, nine-month underlying losses would have reduced to $1.8M

OPEX increased YoY due to AAT consolidation, further reduction in government reliefs, ramp up in capacity, higher fuel ...

