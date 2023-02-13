SATS (fiscal Q3) trading update out

By LoadstarEditorial 13/02/2023

PRESS RELEASE

SATS POSTS 3Q EARNINGS OF $0.5M WITH REVENUE GROWING 54.5% YoY

SATS posts positive PATMI in 3Q after losses of $9.9M in 2Q and $22.5M in 1Q

3Q performance reflects improving business conditions and a seasonal high

Excluding one-off acquisition expenses, nine-month underlying losses would have reduced to $1.8M

OPEX increased YoY due to AAT consolidation, further reduction in government reliefs, ramp up in capacity, higher fuel ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN