DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'
Deadline
Mentioned briefly for read-across purposes only as part of our Forward-Omni merger coverage the other day, M&A-driven, Singapore-based SATS yesterday, 15 August, reported its fiscal Q1 24 numbers to the end of June.
They did nothing to bolster the investment case. Yes, really.
Its stock still changing hands at SG$2.54 today (-3%) – far away from its unaffected share price (close to SG$4) from September – is still near enough a 52-week low of SG$2.35 to wonder how long it would take before ...
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled
FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
