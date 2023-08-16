By Alessandro Pasetti 16/08/2023

Mentioned briefly for read-across purposes only as part of our Forward-Omni merger coverage the other day, M&A-driven, Singapore-based SATS yesterday, 15 August, reported its fiscal Q1 24 numbers to the end of June.

They did nothing to bolster the investment case. Yes, really.

Its stock still changing hands at SG$2.54 today (-3%) – far away from its unaffected share price (close to SG$4) from September – is still near enough a 52-week low of SG$2.35 to wonder how long it would take before ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN