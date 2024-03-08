Cainiao sets up HK-Liege e-commerce air link with Saudia Cargo and WFS
Cainiao’s e-commerce sellers now have a freighter link from Hong Kong to Liege – via ...
You might remember it.
It was in August last year when Singapore-based SATS disclosed a collaboration agreement with an undisclosed “prominent global freight forwarder” aimed at creating “innovative cross-border services”.
We purely guessed back then the new partner would be Kuehne + Nagel. And Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) it was, as disclosed later in October.
The ground handler’s value story ever since, however, has been mixed at best.
Trading at S$2.57 when the K+N tie-up was ...
