Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sanctions add complexity to Russia-linked Cargologicair administration

cargologicair1
By

Interesting story on Cargologicair, the UK carrier founded by Volga-Dnepr’s sanctioned boss, Alexey Isaikin. Its administrators expect to repay creditors in full, which had been in doubt because banks didn’t want to touch a company close to Russian sanctions. But now the UK government may allow ownership of the company to be transferred to a UK trust, and the administrator has found some £17m available. FlightGlobal reports.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cargologicair Rebuilding the UK Russia-Ukraine War sanctions Volga-Dnepr Group

    Most Read

    Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

    What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

    DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

    More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

    New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

    Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

    Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn

    MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

    Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound

    Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

    Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead

    MSC targets Mærsk market share – as another towage deal is rumoured

    Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy

    MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'