Sanctions add complexity to Russia-linked Cargologicair administration

By Alex Lennane 19/01/2023

Interesting story on Cargologicair, the UK carrier founded by Volga-Dnepr’s sanctioned boss, Alexey Isaikin. Its administrators expect to repay creditors in full, which had been in doubt because banks didn’t want to touch a company close to Russian sanctions. But now the UK government may allow ownership of the company to be transferred to a UK trust, and the administrator has found some £17m available. FlightGlobal reports.