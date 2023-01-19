Sanctions add complexity to Russia-linked Cargologicair administration

Rail freight gets a boost in Europe but is stalled by strikes in UK
New European routes are building on the momentum of a post-pandemic shift to rail freight, ...
Interesting story on Cargologicair, the UK carrier founded by Volga-Dnepr’s sanctioned boss, Alexey Isaikin. Its administrators expect to repay creditors in full, which had been in doubt because banks didn’t want to touch a company close to Russian sanctions. But now the UK government may allow ownership of the company to be transferred to a UK trust, and the administrator has found some £17m available. FlightGlobal reports.
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
Comment on this article