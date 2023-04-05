SA: FedEx due to outline billions in cost savings, ups dividend

FedEx announces planned consolidation of operating companies
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is set to offer details on its plans to reduce costs by billions of dollars in a DRIVE Program Update on Wednesday.
The program is aimed to cut $4B by the close of 2025 and is a key focus for Raj Subramaniam, who acceded to the role of CEO in 2022.
“We are right sizing our cost base to match today’s realities and creating a more efficient and agile network,” Subramaniam told analysts in March. “We’re not ...
