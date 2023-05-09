SA: Amazon, FedEx & UPS continue to tighten delivery options as age of totally free shipping slips away

Subscribe to Premium
Amazon, FedEx & UPS continue to tighten delivery options as age of totally free shipping slips away

Dollar bills around Earth planet, money ruling world, cash flow, global trade
© motortion
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the latest (…) to pull back on what was once widespread unlimited free shopping options in the retail sector.

The Seattle-based company is offering select Prime customers $10 to pick up a purchase from an access point, instead of having shipments delivered to a home address. The company has pickup points at available locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Kohl’s (KSS) stores.

