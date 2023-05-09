SA: Amazon, FedEx & UPS continue to tighten delivery options as age of totally free shipping slips away

OceanX: A shiny bag of Flexport, Mærsk Q1 & Munich all around
Who wears the crown this week?
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the latest (…) to pull back on what was once widespread unlimited free shopping options in the retail sector.
The Seattle-based company is offering select Prime customers $10 to pick up a purchase from an access point, instead of having shipments delivered to a home address. The company has pickup points at available locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Kohl’s (KSS) stores.
In another push to increase the usage of pickup points, Amazon (AMZN) ...
DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
€5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders
MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs
After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches
Michael Steen to become CEO at Atlas Air as John Dietrich retires
Carriers struggle to hold transpacific GRIs as rates come under pressure
Flexport eyes global e-commerce market with Shopify takeover
Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon
Qatar Airways Cargo launches Kigali hub with RwandAir
Eastern Airlines to buy charter operator Hillwood Airways
Mega-profits will help carriers ride the wave of demand downturn
Glut of new China-Europe capacity will depress airfreight rates
Comment on this article