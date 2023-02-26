Subscribe to Premium
RTR: Dow said it was recycling our shoes. We found them at an Indonesian flea market

green vs profit © Stefan Hermans
© Stefan Hermans
By

REUTERS reports:

At a rundown market on the Indonesian island of Batam, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a crumbling second-hand shoe store. A Reuters reporter followed the high-pitched ping to a mound of old sneakers and began digging through the pile.

There they were: a pair of blue Nike running shoes with a tracking device hidden in one of the soles.

These familiar shoes had traveled by land, then sea and ...

    Topics

    Greenwashing Reuters oil

