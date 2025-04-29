By Charlotte Goldstone 29/04/2025

SME forwarders are gaining a competitive edge over larger companies as “shippers are becoming more aware of the trade-offs” between scale and transparency, according to co-CEO of CargoTrans Anthony De Filippis.

He told The Loadstar carriers “understandably focused on volume”, so when capacity becomes scarce, smaller forwarders with small volumes to ship “can find themselves deprioritised, sometimes with little notice”.

This has led to increasing consolidation among forwarders to increase volumes and gain “clout” with larger carriers, according to Stephanie Loomis, ...

