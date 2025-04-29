Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Rather than getting bigger, SME forwarders should focus on getting better

dreamstime_m_36454224
Elwynn ID 36454224 © Elwynn
By

SME forwarders are gaining a competitive edge over larger companies as “shippers are becoming more aware of the trade-offs” between scale and transparency, according to co-CEO of CargoTrans Anthony De Filippis. 

He told The Loadstar carriers “understandably focused on volume”, so when capacity becomes scarce, smaller forwarders with small volumes to ship “can find themselves deprioritised, sometimes with little notice”.  

This has led to increasing consolidation among forwarders to increase volumes and gain “clout” with larger carriers, according to Stephanie Loomis, ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CargoTrans consolidation SME forwarders

    Most read news

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades