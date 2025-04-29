Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Logistics providers tasked with ‘providing clarity’ to customers have a near-impossible task when they themselves ...
SME forwarders are gaining a competitive edge over larger companies as “shippers are becoming more aware of the trade-offs” between scale and transparency, according to co-CEO of CargoTrans Anthony De Filippis.
He told The Loadstar carriers “understandably focused on volume”, so when capacity becomes scarce, smaller forwarders with small volumes to ship “can find themselves deprioritised, sometimes with little notice”.
This has led to increasing consolidation among forwarders to increase volumes and gain “clout” with larger carriers, according to Stephanie Loomis, ...
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Transpac container service closures mount
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article