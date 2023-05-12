Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Photo blog: Munich's Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe

doors
By

According to the organisers, there were more than 75,000 visitors from more than 120 countries, and 2,320 exhibitors from 67 countries at this week’s event. And it certainly felt like it. See you all again in 2025…

 

 

 

Ashwin Bhat, Lufthansa Cargo

Awery

transport logistic

With thanks to Emma Murray, Meantime, and Thomas Hoang, Boeing

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Transport Logistic 2023 Transport Logistic

    Most Read

    €5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders

    Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader

    UPS readies to launch 'dynamic pricing' pitch for shippers

    CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership

    Standby DB Schenker: CMA CGM has nowhere to hide post-Bolloré deal

    Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower

    DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

    Munich: Day 2: Flexport explains; Forto expands; Virgin contracts and where's IAG?

    DB Schenker Korea opens distribution & logistics centre in Incheon FTZ

    Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's

    World first in Antwerp port area: drone network officially launched

    Munich opens: straight talking at Schiphol; near-shoring at Rhenus

    US and EU lawmakers join growing backlash against LNG

    South Korea to build more vessels to boost domestic feeder fleets

    Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China