Take the cost of going green out of your transport budget, says DHL chief
Extra costs for the transition to green shipping and logistics should be removed from transport ...
Belated happy Mother’s Day to much of the world, and a deep thanks to all these great mums out there!
What a week that was in Munich – I am still totally thrilled by the many interactions. Not only meeting friends and mentors from different stages of my career again, but also members and business partners, from past, present and future, and from all over the world.
Embracing my mission as main barkeeper on our stand, I was literally at the source ...
€5bn bid for Bolloré Logistics – 'another poison deal' for forwarders
Alliance rivals ready to cash in if 2M divorce gets messy
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader
CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership
UPS readies to launch 'dynamic pricing' pitch for shippers
2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper
Standby DB Schenker: CMA CGM has nowhere to hide post-Bolloré deal
Munich: Day 2: Flexport explains; Forto expands; Virgin contracts and where's IAG?
Weak demand and rising capacity drive air freight prices lower
Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's
Comment on this article