Ong Kim Pong to succeed Tan Chong Meng as PSA chief executive

By Charlotte Goldstone 12/10/2023

PSA announced today that Tan Chong Meng (above) will retire as group chief executive on 1 March 2024.

Ong Kim Pong (below), regional CEO of South-east Asia at PSA International, will take the reins.

Under Mr Ong, PSA Singapore “has strengthened its position” and launched the first phase of of its major Tuas expansion project, as well as its solutions, and capabilities across the region.

He said: “I am honoured to be entrusted to lead PSA in its next lap. I will endeavour to build on Chong Meng’s contributions to the organisation by expanding our core business in ports and logistics, and strengthening relationships.”

Mr Tan said: “I feel that this is a timely juncture for leadership renewal and know that Kim Pong and the senior management team will be able to take PSA to the next level. I look forward to following their new accomplishments.”

Mr Tan joined PSA as group CEO in October 2011 and transformed it from a global port operator into a supply chain orchestrator, introducing PSA to a wider customer base that includes cargo owners and supply chain service providers. He restructured PSA into two core businesses, Ports and Cargo Solutions, and supported investments and innovations to decarbonise PSA’s operations.

Mr Voser said: “Chong Meng has led PSA from strength to strength as group CEO for 12 years. On behalf of the board, staff and unions, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Chong Meng for his exemplary leadership, vision and dedication.

“We will dearly miss his boundless energy, astute wisdom and dedication, but wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Tan reflected: “It has been a great honour to lead PSA and witness its metamorphosis into the global supply chain player that it is today, partnering all over the world to achieve greater resilience and sustainability.”

Mr Ong’s successor as regional South-east Asia CEO will be Nelson Quek (below), currently MD of the container business in Singapore.

Peter Voser, PSA International group chairman, said: “A well-respected professional with almost three decades of experience in our operations across the world including south-east Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean and north-east Asia, Kim Pong has a deep understanding of PSA’s business and is well-placed to helm the organisation’s continued transformation journey and growth.”