Ong Kim Pong to succeed Tan Chong Meng as PSA chief executive

Rumours swirl – DSV denies top exec exit on the cards
We are all ears
PSA announced today that Tan Chong Meng (above) will retire as group chief executive on 1 March 2024.
Ong Kim Pong (below), regional CEO of South-east Asia at PSA International, will take the reins.
Under Mr Ong, PSA Singapore “has strengthened its position” and launched the first phase of of its major Tuas expansion project, as well as its solutions, and capabilities across the region.
He said: “I am honoured to be entrusted to lead PSA in its next lap. I will endeavour to build on Chong Meng’s contributions to the organisation by expanding our core business in ports and logistics, and strengthening relationships.”
Mr Tan said: “I feel that this is a timely juncture for leadership renewal and know that Kim Pong and the senior management team will be able to take PSA to the next level. I look forward to following their new accomplishments.”
Mr Tan joined PSA as group CEO in October 2011 and transformed it from a global port operator into a supply chain orchestrator, introducing PSA to a wider customer base that includes cargo owners and supply chain service providers. He restructured PSA into two core businesses, Ports and Cargo Solutions, and supported investments and innovations to decarbonise PSA’s operations.
Mr Voser said: “Chong Meng has led PSA from strength to strength as group CEO for 12 years. On behalf of the board, staff and unions, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Chong Meng for his exemplary leadership, vision and dedication.
“We will dearly miss his boundless energy, astute wisdom and dedication, but wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”
Mr Tan reflected: “It has been a great honour to lead PSA and witness its metamorphosis into the global supply chain player that it is today, partnering all over the world to achieve greater resilience and sustainability.”
Mr Ong’s successor as regional South-east Asia CEO will be Nelson Quek (below), currently MD of the container business in Singapore.
Peter Voser, PSA International group chairman, said: “A well-respected professional with almost three decades of experience in our operations across the world including south-east Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean and north-east Asia, Kim Pong has a deep understanding of PSA’s business and is well-placed to helm the organisation’s continued transformation journey and growth.”
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article