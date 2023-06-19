By Alessandro Pasetti 19/06/2023

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the anti-logistics integrator, is still thought to be scouting for capital preservation projects in emerging markets after accumulating massive wealth during the pandemic.

While some from the trade press today have added a little colour* to what we knew a week ago concerning its possible involvement in Brazilian towage M&A, it’s the action of the players involved on the stock market in that sub-niche of shipping that suggests a deal is very unlikely to fall through.

(*"More" is here ...

