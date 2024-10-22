By Alessandro Pasetti 22/10/2024

A couple of things caught the attention of our marketplace in the immediate aftermath of the announcement that the world’s dominant container line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is set to take majority control* of Brazil’s Wilson Sons (WS) in a deal initially worth almost $770m, that will ultimately value the target at $1.43bn, on a fully diluted basis.

(*Via a 56.47% stake; putting the target’s market cap $50m lower at $1.38bn on a non-fully diluted basis, as previously assumed here on ...

