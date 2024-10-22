Control of Wilson Sons could boost MSC dominance in Brazil
MSC’s acquisition of Brazilian operator Wilson Sons has raised eyebrows among forwarders in the region, ...
A couple of things caught the attention of our marketplace in the immediate aftermath of the announcement that the world’s dominant container line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is set to take majority control* of Brazil’s Wilson Sons (WS) in a deal initially worth almost $770m, that will ultimately value the target at $1.43bn, on a fully diluted basis.
(*Via a 56.47% stake; putting the target’s market cap $50m lower at $1.38bn on a non-fully diluted basis, as previously assumed here on ...
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article