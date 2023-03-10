Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

MI: Bank stocks plunge after implosions at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital send 'shock waves' through the sector

Financial risk. Coins falling and Warning label on whitebackgrou
By

MARKETS INSIDER reports:

Bank stocks were crushed on Thursday after implosions at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital sent “shock waves” through the rest of the sector.

Mega-cap banks like JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all fell more than 5%, while the regional banking sector sank by as much as 8%. The decline picked up steam throughout the trading day as shares of SVB Financial plunged as much as 62%. The KBW Bank Index fell 7.7%, its biggest decline since June 2020.

The implosion at SVB Financial happened after the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Topics

Most Read

'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand

Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce

OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone

More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade

Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace

Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion

Growing sea-air markets could help transform connectivity in Africa

Lufthansa Cargo breaks records again, but there are 'shadows on the horizon'