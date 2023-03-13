BBG: Signature Bank closure deals another blow to crypto industry

How does a bank collapse in 48 hours?
If you blinked, and missed the extremely rapid decline of Silicon Valley Bank – and ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
The closure of Signature Bank, a lender that counted a number of crypto companies as customers, marks another major setback for digital assets as the industry becomes ever more cut off from the banking system.
The Treasury Department said Signature Bank was closed by New York state regulators Sunday and that depositors will have access to their money Monday.
The shutdown comes soon after the twin collapses of Silvergate Capital Corp. and Silicon Valley Bank. All the banks were, at least ...
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
Comment on this article