BBG: Walmart’s booming China business paved way for JD.com split

BBG: Honeywell weighs Quantinuum IPO at $10bn valuation
BLOOMBERG reports: Honeywell International is considering an initial public offering of its majority-owned quantum computing firm Quantinuum ...
AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN
AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN
BLOOMBERG reports:
Walmart Inc. is flying so high on the strength of its Chinese operations that it’s exited a long-time local partnership, an outlier in a consumer landscape that’s increasingly hostile to foreign brands.
As other Western consumer giants exit China or lose market share to local rivals, the US retailer remains its biggest hypermarket operator. That’s thanks in large part to Sam’s Club, which in the country is a members-only chain offering premium goods. The franchise is continuing to drive double-digit sales growth, Walmart executives said on an earnings call this month, and half of all China sales are digital.
The booming demand for Sam’s Club made it possible for Walmart to build its own e-commerce app, a rarity in China, where major western retailers mostly rely on local platforms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao and Tmall. The number of e-commerce orders being delivered within one hour rose 28% in the last quarter, to 59 million, the company said. And the Sam’s Club’s membership model has been so successful it’s being copied by some competitors…
The full post is here.
Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders
US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers
Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat
Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday
Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms
MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu
Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom
US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket
Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set
Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships
Analysis: DP World – hooked on a feeling
Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article