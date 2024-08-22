Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: Walmart’s booming China business paved way for JD.com split

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

AAPL: UPSIDEWTC: UP UP AND AWAYCHRW: INSIDER SALE UPDATEDSV: GREEN PUSHTGT: UP SHE GOESFWRD: TALK OF A SALE R: AI DRIVEWMT: JD STAKE SALEWTC: EBITDA MARGIN FOCUSWTC: FLYING HIGHTSLA: DUTY-BOUNDUPS: NO FAITH NO MORELOW: DISAPPOINTING INTERIMS FWRD: RALLYING DSV: STILL AT 'LUND DAY ONE' LEVELSZIM: BEARISH DESPITE THE RALLY BA: NOT AGAIN

good bye
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Walmart Inc. is flying so high on the strength of its Chinese operations that it’s exited a long-time local partnership, an outlier in a consumer landscape that’s increasingly hostile to foreign brands.

As other Western consumer giants exit China or lose market share to local rivals, the US retailer remains its biggest hypermarket operator. That’s thanks in large part to Sam’s Club, which in the country is a members-only chain offering premium goods. The franchise is continuing to drive double-digit sales growth, Walmart executives said on an earnings call this month, and half of all China sales are digital.

The booming demand for Sam’s Club made it possible for Walmart to build its own e-commerce app, a rarity in China, where major western retailers mostly rely on local platforms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao and Tmall. The number of e-commerce orders being delivered within one hour rose 28% in the last quarter, to 59 million, the company said. And the Sam’s Club’s membership model has been so successful it’s being copied by some competitors…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bloomberg JD.com Walmart CVC Capital Partners

    Most read news

    Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

    US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers

    Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

    Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday

    Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms

    MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu

    Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

    US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket

    Forwarders scramble for alternatives as Canadian rail strike looks set

    Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships

    Analysis: DP World – hooked on a feeling

    Shipping alliance shake-up will make waves during new contract season

    'Toxic' boxes taken off Maersk-chartered ships for return to origin

    Disruption gives volumes and revenue a boost, and Zim enjoys profit rebound

    Containership owners 'making hay' as demand for tonnage still shines

    Smarter tech could help air cargo reduce the risk of carrying dangerous goods