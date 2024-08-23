BBG: CVC, DSV said to submit €14 billion bids for DB Schenker

By LoadstarEditorial 23/08/2024

BLOOMBERG reports:

Danish transport group DSV A/S and a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners Plc separately put in binding bids that value Deutsche Bahn AG’s logistics unit at about €14 billion ($15.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The CVC-led group also simultaneously tabled an offer of as much as €16 billion that could see the German government reinvesting about €3 billion for a roughly 25% stake in DB Schenker, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Deutsche Bahn is currently evaluating the final offers and needs to discuss with the government on CVC’s proposal, the people said, adding no final decision has been made….

The full post is here.