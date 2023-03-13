How does a bank collapse in 48 hours?

Spotlight on San Francisco as Silicon Valley Bank sinks
Oh, let me check if any other US bank has gone belly up in the ...
If you blinked, and missed the extremely rapid decline of Silicon Valley Bank – and others, CNN has done a handy round-up of what happened. And of course, Loadstar Premium has a great piece too. It appears SVB wasn't too interested in our sector, although some of Flexport's investors, such as Shopify, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, G Squared and Andreesen Horowitz, did appear to have direct exposure to SVB. However, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund withdrew "millions" from SVB on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether there is a longer-term impact on the freight market – and its 'disruptors'.
