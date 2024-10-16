Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mean and lean JB Hunt sparkles, surges, but value!?

search
ID 42057549 © Ljupco | Dreamstime.com
By

It’s a very simple message concerning Q3 24 from JB Hunt’s (JBHT) management team: remain laser-focused on what you can control around your cost base and you’ll be fine, folks.

And that’s also how to think about business beyond peak season, as “more normal seasonal demand patterns” were spotted in the three months to the end of September.

But that’s not what did the trick for the US-based intermodal and transportation logistics firm.

Break down expenses by each line…

… and a -3% drop ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    JB Hunt Keep on trucking American Trucking Association courting judgment Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) The chassis system

    Most read news

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'

    Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China

    Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity

    Freighter delivery delays, as strike goes on, add to Boeing woes