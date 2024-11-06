Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers
Disruption continues across Canadian ports as rail embargoes are announced – and with no end ...
As quarterly results from ocean carriers begin to filter into the market, we are already witnessing some revealing patterns for operating earnings per teu.
Background
The third quarter was a seesaw for carriers and customers alike.
The Red Sea crisis continued uninterrupted; then we bumped into a peak season on the Asia-Europe trade carried before anyone realised it was even on its way; and North America’s appetite for container imports was healthier than ever, the causes of which are yet to be determined ...
