Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Labour unrest at the port of Rotterdam has exposed long-standing issues and diminishing hopes of ...
Chile’s cherry exporters could be looking at multi-million dollar losses after their shipments on the Maersk Saltoro turned bad after the vessel developed engine trouble.
EconDB’s data shows the 9,962 teu Maersk Saltoro suffered a breakdown in the Pacific while sailing from Chile to Nansha, China, arrived on Monday, 28 days late.
Chinese authorities reportedly declined to allow in any of the 1,360 reefers containing Chilean cherries, as many of the fruits had decayed. At the time of writing, Maersk Saltoro ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article