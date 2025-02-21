By Alison Koo 21/02/2025

Chile’s cherry exporters could be looking at multi-million dollar losses after their shipments on the Maersk Saltoro turned bad after the vessel developed engine trouble.

EconDB’s data shows the 9,962 teu Maersk Saltoro suffered a breakdown in the Pacific while sailing from Chile to Nansha, China, arrived on Monday, 28 days late.

Chinese authorities reportedly declined to allow in any of the 1,360 reefers containing Chilean cherries, as many of the fruits had decayed. At the time of writing, Maersk Saltoro ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN