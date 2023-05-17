Global logistics players spot potential in the Indian air cargo market
India’s budding cargo-only airlines are attempting to consolidate their operations as the industry sees signs ...
Maersk is launching a new container service between the Middle East and West Africa as it targets growing tradelanes.
The independent string, branded the Al Maha, will connect ports in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Egypt and Morocco, and replaces Maersk’s ME3 and ME4 networks.
A fleet of seven 8,500-teu vessels will be used to provide a weekly frequency from next month on a rotation of Tangier, Port Said, Jeddah, Salalah, Jebel Ali, Doha, Dammam, Jubail, Jebel Ali, Duqm, Salalah, Jeddah, Port Said and back to Tangiers.
“Over the last few years, reliable and predictable supply chains that cater to evolving consumer behaviours have emerged as the backbone of global trade,” Bhavan Vempati, Maersk’s head of regional ocean management for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, told The Loadstar.
“Having carefully studied our customers’ requirements arising out of the current market dynamics, we have designed the Al Maha to help our customers drive value for their supply chains.”
Mr Vempati noted that the new service, with its ample tonnage, could be a boon for petrochemical exporters out of Saudi Arabia.
In addition to multiple port calls, says Maersk, the service offers loading flexibility from Saudi Arabia’s eastern province, thus allowing shippers to reshuffle bookings between Dammam and Jubail.
The move is another example of Maersk’s increasing concentration on the Middle East corridor, as governments there make a heightened bet on container trade development. For example, Saudi Arabia is looking to quadruple its annual container volumes to 40m teu by 2030.
Maersk recently also added a West India-Persian Gulf regional loop, known as the Shaheen Express, to tap into resurgent demand from the retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) verticals, on the strength of a free trade agreement a year ago between India and UAE to boost bilateral trade to $100bn in five years. This connection rotates Mundra, Pipavav, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Jebel Ali and Mundra.
Reflecting the pace of trade expansion, the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), which governs all Saudi Arabian ports, reported combined container throughput swelled 13.5% year on year last month, hitting 681,663 teu.
You can reach the writer on [email protected]
India’s budding cargo-only airlines are attempting to consolidate their operations as the industry sees signs ...
India’s position as an attractive, viable manufacturing centre seems to be strengthening, as global manufacturers ...
THE Alliance and Ocean Alliance vessel-sharing partners are taking full advantage of the 2M’s potentially ...
Maersk says it expects Q1 to be the strongest quarter of the year and prepares ...
Shippers using Bangladesh’s Chittagong port fear there is not enough capacity, following the country’s decision ...
Perishable cargo flows out of India are rapidly expanding, both in variety and market reach. The ...
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva loses top ocean freight leader
DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker
2M 'go-slow' and massive capacity injection lights Asia-Europe touchpaper
CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership
Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 volumes hold up better than Maersk's
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva names new ocean freight captain
More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble
USPS leads the charge as rates for parcel deliveries start to fall
No signs of an uptick for a US trucking sector stuck in low gear
Foxconn expands its footprint in India, as shippers are lured from China
Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters
Comment on this article