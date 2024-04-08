Maastricht Airport welcomes Malaysia Airlines' cargo flights

Beek, the Netherlands, Monday 8th April 2024: Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) has been chosen by Malaysia Airlines (MH) as its latest destination for a weekly full freighter cargo service with the first inbound flight set to arrive from Kuala Lumpur in early April.

The scheduled weekly flight will use the relatively fuel efficient and quieter MH Airbus A330F and make MST only the second airport in Europe that MH flies to, after Schiphol Amsterdam Airport (AMS).

“This is an important opportunity for MST, as since Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) invested in 40 per cent of the airport last year, we have seen our operations consistently growing,” said Jonas Van Stekelenburg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MST.

“Our new runway and close partnership with AMS are among the many reasons we can offer MH a great option to fly inbound and outbound cargo to and from.

“Our location, high performing team, and efficiency are widely known to attract cargo flights, but being part of RSG is accelerating our growth and popularity within Europe as a top cargo destination.”

RSG invested for a 40 percent stake in MST last year, with the other 60 percent held by the region, the province of Limburg.

Since then, both shareholders have invested EUR30 million in the new runway, which was renewed last year, and MST are currently investing more than EUR40 million in further upgrades to the infrastructure and hardware of the airport.

MH are the second airline to confirm business with MST this year in January this year; Royal Jordanian Airlines was welcomed back after a hiatus due to the renewal of their air fleet.