Lufthansa Cargo launches freighter service from Brussels Airport to Chicago

By Alexander Whiteman 13/03/2024

Lufthansa Cargo customers can now book their cargo on a B777F directly from Brussels International Airport (BRU) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The flight connection will be launched on 03 April 2024 and will take place twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. The entire routing will lead from Frankfurt via Brussels to Chicago and back to the home hub in Frankfurt. This is the first time the carrier has connected Belgium directly to the American continent with a cargo aircraft.

“We are looking forward to our customers being able to book on this new route with immediate effect. Brussels Airport is an important hub for the pharmaceutical business in particular. With our new connection, we can now offer an even more attractive network, and in particular a direct connection for particularly time-critical freight, which now includes up to 34 freighter connections from Europe to North America,” explains Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

Brussels Airport is known as the preferred European pharma gateway. The airport has the largest surface of pharma warehouses in Europe and continues its investments in the redevelopment of its cargo zone. Brussels Airport’s cargo community is specialized in the handling of time and temperature sensitive goods, their stakeholders were the first worldwide to receive the CEIV Pharma certification. With a closed cold chain from warehouse to aircraft, thanks to the innovative Airside Pharma Transporters, transport of pharmaceuticals is one of the key segments for the airport’s cargo department, making use of digitization for a transparent and swift process

“We are happy to be welcoming Lufthansa Cargo in our airport community and to support their cargo operations to and from Brussels Airport. With our shared focus on the reliable and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals and a shared ambition in terms of sustainability, as they are pioneering technologies such as sharkskin technology and invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, they are an important asset to our cargo network,” says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.