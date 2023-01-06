Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season

Port of Charleston South Carolina
By

Container spot rates from Asia to North Europe, as recorded by Drewry’s WCI index, increased by 10% this week from their pre-Christmas level, to $1,874 per teu.

However, export demand to North Europe has been much weaker than usual ahead of the Chinese New Year on 22 January, and rates are expected to come under pressure again after the holiday as carriers scramble to fill their ships.

Indeed, Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime, said the rate spike on the tradelane needed to be put into perspective, given the reading is 19% below the pre-pandemic level of January 2020.

“As we move into 2023, it is clear that container market conditions will be drastically different from 2022,” said the analyst.

And Mr Jensen, has no comforting words for ocean carriers , writing for this month’s edition of the Baltic Exchange FBX report. Commenting on the possibilities of a surge in demand following the end of the current inventory overhang, he says a rebound in orders would “depend on the depth and duration of the current economic downturn”.

“At best, such a surge might happen in peak season 2023; at worst, it might be postponed until early 2024 in the lead up to the lunar new year,” warns Mr Jensen.

Meanwhile, on the transpacific, the container spot rate indices were flat this week, with, for example, the Freightos Baltic Exchange (FBX) components for Asia to the US west coast and east coast virtually unchanged, at $1,401 and $2,875 per 40ft, respectively.

Carriers are generally more optimistic about demand recovery prospects on the transpacific than on the Asia-Europe trades, but visibility post-CNY is still very patchy.

US consumers are sucking in more goods from Europe at the expense of Asian exporters, which is keeping demand on the transatlantic westbound tradelane at a healthy level.

Nevertheless, with carriers cascading bigger ships onto the route and US east coast port congestion easing, spot rates are falling fast. Xeneta’s XSI North Europe to US east coast component declined a further 7% this week, to $6,573 per 40ft, and has slumped by 20% since September.

Rates on the headhaul route still have a long way to fall, however, two years ago they were only around $1,800 per 40ft.

Rates on the much less volatile transatlantic tradelane had been set at $2,000 per 40ft or there abouts for several years.

At that time, January 2021, the transatlantic market had yet to be impacted by the supply/demand issues that had spiked Asian export rates, but carriers redeploying transatlantic ships to more lucrative transpacific and Asia-Europe trades, as well as equipment being seconded to those routes, caused rates to leap.

Now that the market has seen a 180-degree turn, seasoned stakeholders on the North Atlantic trade fully expect rates to tumble back to 2021 levels within the next couple of months.

“I hope they do come down quickly, as it has been a real struggle the past 18 months, but I also hope they don’t fall through the floor, as carriers will disappear from the trade,” a Liverpool-based NVOCC told The Loadstar.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Drewry WCI Freightos Baltic Exchange (FBX) Vespucci Maritime Xeneta XSI Hapag-Lloyd Maersk Line MSC ONE Yang Ming

    Most Read

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    ‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    All eyes on DSV – the year to deal

    Maersk defence against Florida shipper complaint is 'smoke and mirrors'

    Flexport poaches more tech talent as Teresa Carlson becomes president/CCO