Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Kuehne+Nagel, LATAM Group and Elite Group renew commitment to purchase SAF for Mother's Day

1920_flowersdelivery
Photo: K+N
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • Trilateral alliance once again strengthens decarbonisation in the industry
  • Over 30,000 litres of SAF to reduce the emissions caused by flower transportation for Mother’s Day peak season on the Bogota-Miami route

Kuehne+Nagel, the Elite Group, and a subsidiary of LATAM Group reached another joint agreement to reduce emissions associated with the air freight of flowers for Mother’s Day. Together, the three companies procured 34,615 litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), to transport more than 1.6 million flower stalks for this year’s peak season. The amount of SAF used on these flights helped to reduce around 55 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Kuehne+Nagel has made reducing emissions in the logistics industry a central element of its strategic Roadmap 2026 and Vision 2030. Yngve Ruud, Executive Vice President Air Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel, comments: “It is crucial to drive actions in the industry that emphasise the importance of establishing a sustainability strategy. Based on long-term collaboration, the impacts of the initiatives developed increase over time. The decarbonisation challenges faced by logistics companies are ambitious, and the only way to achieve them is by leading the conversation and actions around the ESG agenda at a global level”.

Andrés Bianchi, CEO of LATAM Group subsidiaries, mentioned: “This alliance deepens the LATAM group’s commitment and efforts against climate change, with which we challenge ourselves to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Collaboration between the different actors in this industry is essential to advance at the pace necessary to achieve our goals. We hope that examples like this will help to generate more solutions that contribute to decarbonisation and encourage the development of this type of fuel in South America where there is great potential.”

For Elite Group, a well-known company in the floral world, “this initiative aligns perfectly with our broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives, underscoring our goal of net zero emissions while maintaining a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate. Adopting SAF protects our environment and enhances the reputation of air transport, ensuring the longevity of numerous jobs throughout our supply chain. As a leader in our field, we remain steadfast in our mission to unite innovation with responsibility, driving progress while upholding our commitment to the planet and our global community”, adds Galo Sánchez, Executive Vice President Elite Group.

The SAF was produced from used cooking oil, which, after being treated, is mixed with traditional jet fuel. One of the particularities of SAF, is that it helps to reduce on average, 80% of the carbon footprint when compared to conventional fuel.

In the current context of limited SAF production worldwide, these collaborative agreements are of the most significant relevance. This is the second collaboration between cargo subsidiaries of LATAM group, Elite Group, and Kuehne+Nagel in less than 12 months in reducing the carbon footprint of their joint operations as part of a long-term sustainability agenda.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel Latam sustainable aviation fuel Klaus-Michael Kuehne' M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'

    Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma

    Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount

    Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on

    Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll

    Maersk draws up contingency plans for rail strike in Canada

    Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs

    The shifting landscape of the world's air cargo carriers

    Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot

    Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport

    DHL Group: Forwarding burns cash, Supply Chain outshines the rest

    Expeditors – where history rhymes

    Regional operators launch feeder services as mainline carriers adjust port calls

    Baltimore plans explosive end for collapsed bridge to free trapped box ship

    A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens