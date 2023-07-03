By Alessandro Pasetti 03/07/2023

The management board of Swiss forwarder Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) is being prepared to stand the test of time, despite (or thanks to?) recent changes.

Or?

Last week’s announcement by the world’s air/ocean freight forwarding leader that Michael Aldwell, born in 1984, will soon take over from company legend Otto Schacht in sea logistics as EVP wasn’t greeted kindly in all quarters.

Aldwell being the face of the new K+N for ocean freight, under the group stewardship of Stefan Paul, will arguably have ...

