Few winners in a bitter trade war that's not to everyone's taste
Chinese diners at American barbecue restaurants in Beijing are chewing on a loss of authenticity ...
Kuehne + Nagel is seeing everything from a complete stop in supply chain activity to a significant decline in volumes and bookings on the China-US tradelane, as a result of the hefty import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration this month.
But it is a contrasting picture between sea and air freight.
During a conference call with analysts after the publication of the Switzerland-based group’s Q1 results last week, CEO Stefan Paul commented: “It varies a little bit from vertical to vertical.
“I ...
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Transpac container service closures mount
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
