By Alison Koo 03/04/2025

Japanese shipping group K Line and compatriot 3PL Kamigumi have formed a joint-venture, KLKG Logistics Holdings, as shipping companies continue to expand into the end-to-end logistics sphere.

The JV will be the new holding company for K Line’s 3PL subsidiary, K Line Logistics, which was owned by K Line (95.96%) and affiliated vehicle and equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries (4.04%).

The tie-up saw K Line transferring its stake to KLKG, which will be 53% owned by ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN