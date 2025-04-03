K Line will 'speed up' switch to greener fuels as cash flow exceeds expectations
K Line has said that while closely monitoring the geopolitical situation, it was confident of ...
Japanese shipping group K Line and compatriot 3PL Kamigumi have formed a joint-venture, KLKG Logistics Holdings, as shipping companies continue to expand into the end-to-end logistics sphere.
The JV will be the new holding company for K Line’s 3PL subsidiary, K Line Logistics, which was owned by K Line (95.96%) and affiliated vehicle and equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries (4.04%).
The tie-up saw K Line transferring its stake to KLKG, which will be 53% owned by ...
