News / JV with 3PL sees K Line the latest liner to dip its toes in the logistics arena

K Line Containers
By

Japanese shipping group K Line and compatriot 3PL Kamigumi have formed a joint-venture, KLKG Logistics Holdings, as shipping companies continue to expand into the end-to-end logistics sphere.

The JV will be the new holding company for K Line’s 3PL subsidiary, K Line Logistics, which was owned by K Line (95.96%) and affiliated vehicle and equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries (4.04%).

The tie-up saw K Line transferring its stake to KLKG, which will be 53% owned by ...

    Topics

    K Line K Line Logistics Kamigumi KLKG Logistics Holdings Logistics

