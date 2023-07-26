Sign up for our FREE newsletter
K Line confirms death after fire breaks out on car carrier

dutchcoastguard
Photo: Dutch Coastguard
By

K Line has confirmed the death of a sailor after a fire broke out on car carrier Fremantle Highway last night off the Dutch coast. It said it was still trying to extinguish the fire. Twenty two crew members have been taken to hospital.

The ship, which left the port of Bremerhaven at around 15:00 local time on Tuesday, on course for Port Said in Egypt and then Singapore, was carrying some 3,000 cars, of which 25 were electric vehicles. A battery on an electric vehicle is thought to be the cause of the blaze. The BBC reports.

