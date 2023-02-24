Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Indian shipowners move to modernise fleets as new vessel-age rules loom

SSL-Gujarat Credit Shreyas Shipping and Logistics
Credit Shreyas Shipping and Logistics
By

In an early sign of supply chain transformation in India, niche feeder lines operating on coastal or regional short-haul routes have begun to modernise their tonnage, as government revises its ship-age policy.

Mumbai-based operator Shreyas has just acquired two mid-size second-hand containerships, of 2,872 teu and 2,553 teu, to upgrade its fleet after disposing of two aging 1998-built vessels, the SSL Chennai and SSL Kochi.

The move comes as, amid growing marine environmental concerns, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), India’s maritime administrator, is close to releasing the final shape of legislation to restrict ships of 25 years old or more from calling at Indian ports.

“Quality tonnage is paramount for safe and secure expansion of the maritime sector and to achieve sustainability in ocean government,” said DG Shipping in its provisional document.

And a source at the Indian National Shipowners Association (INSA) told The Loadstar: “The recent new acquisitions are a sign that owners have begun to mull over the age of vessels in the trade. This realisation has prompted operators to upgrade.”

Another Mumbai-based liner industry representative noted that, besides intra-country or coastal trade tonnage, vessels deployed on Africa routings out of India were mostly older and “we will see them getting axed gradually”.

Demand for shortsea shipping connections in India has seen some traction after the government liberalised cabotage rules in 2018 to encourage foreign-flag participation. But smaller operators, usually thriving on inducement calls, could now face competitive challenges in the charter market.

Several global liner leaders, like Maersk and ONE, have recently launched short-haul connections out of India to serve transhipment/regional trade, and vessel redeployments have also become an industry strategy to minimise the impact of slowing demand.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP World Maersk Line Ocean Network Express Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Unifeeder American Trucking Association CMA CGM courting judgment Federal Maritime Commission Hapag-Lloyd MSC

    Most Read

    Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit

    Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'

    Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    Hamburg's Xmas bonus failed to appear as container throughput declined

    Not enough SAF for air cargo to hit net zero – carriers must find other routes

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    Forwarders say US government financial support is a must for air cargo