Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Transnet names Grindrod as preferred bidder to develop Richards Bay box terminal

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

HLAG: SOURCING TONNAGE DSV: ANOTHER LOOKDSV: GAUGING UPSIDEEXPD: GEO MIX RISKRXO: BOOSTED BY DEAL-MAKINGFDX: FISCAL YEAR-END NUMBERS OUT TODAYCHRW: SUMMITINGBA: SPIRIT DEAL ON THE RADARFWRD: DOWNUPS: RISINGRXO: NEW RECORD RXO: UP IN EARLY TRADERXO: POST-CALL RXO: LEVERAGE RANGE RXO: TOP FIVE BROKERS SHARE RXO: COYOTE BRIDGE FUNDING RXO: COYOTE DEAL STRUCTURE SCRUTINISED RXO: UPS AS A NEW CUSTOMER

Richards Bay Arial View_cropped
By

The process of privatising South Africa’s container ports took another step forward this week after Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) named local firm Grindrod as the preferred bidder to develop a new box terminal at Richards Bay.

Located on South Africa’s eastern coast, Richards Bay has long been one of the most important bulk ports in the world. It acts as the main gateway for the country’s vast coal exports, but has had limited container services.

The current capacity of its container terminal is a mere 50,000 teu per year, which will be expanded to 200,000 teu per year by 2027 under the terms of the proposed concession.

“This is a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the Port of Richards Bay’s infrastructure and capacity,” said Advocate Phyllis Difeto, TNPA acting chief executive.

“We are confident that Grindrod South Africa’s experience and commitment to local partnership will drive the success of the facility, bringing considerable economic and logistical benefits to the region,” she added.

TNPA further explained: “The strategic location of the proposed container handling facility will serve the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal province effectively, providing vital proximity to the hinterland market.

“This positioning is anticipated to lower logistics costs and reduce transportation lead times, benefiting both local and regional economies,” it continued.

The budget for the project is R285m (US$16m).

According to the eeSea liner database, Richard’s Bay is host to a single liner service – the US Gulf-Africa service operated by Hamburg-headquartered MACS Maritime Shipping.

The service deploys a single 1,000 teu vessel and has a port rotation of New Orleans-Port Arthur-Houston-Walvis Bay-Durban-Maputo-Richards Bay-Cape Town.

This may also offer a way for Maersk to get a toehold in the South African port industry, as the inland transport firm and container depot operator Grindrod Logistics is a joint venture between the stevedore and the Danish carrier.

Maersk’s port operating subsidiary APM Terminals made the shortlist to operate Durban’s Pier 2 terminal but ultimately lost out to Filipino operator ICTSI.

It subsequently submitted a claim in a Durban court to have ICTSI’s award of the contract reexamined to confirm its legality.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Grindrod Grindrod Logistics MACS Maersk Line Richards Bay The privatisation pill Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Busan Container Terminal (BCT) Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)

    Most read news

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses

    Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?

    Rumours build: the axe is swinging at Ceva Logistics

    Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch

    Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    Shortage of 40ft containers hampering Bangladesh shipments

    Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO

    Struggling Forward Air sharpens its job axe again in bid to cut costs

    Seoul steps in again to support extra loader sailings and subsidies for SMEs

    Index-linked contracts – lots of positives, one potential flaw

    Major box lines enhance their coverage of India trades as demand grows

    MSC unveils new Mediterranean-North America transatlantic network

    UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics

    APMT eyes partnership in India's 'global top 10 port' project at Vadhavan