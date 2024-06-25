By Gavin van Marle 25/06/2024

The process of privatising South Africa’s container ports took another step forward this week after Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) named local firm Grindrod as the preferred bidder to develop a new box terminal at Richards Bay.

Located on South Africa’s eastern coast, Richards Bay has long been one of the most important bulk ports in the world. It acts as the main gateway for the country’s vast coal exports, but has had limited container services.

The current capacity of its container terminal is a mere 50,000 teu per year, which will be expanded to 200,000 teu per year by 2027 under the terms of the proposed concession.

“This is a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the Port of Richards Bay’s infrastructure and capacity,” said Advocate Phyllis Difeto, TNPA acting chief executive.

“We are confident that Grindrod South Africa’s experience and commitment to local partnership will drive the success of the facility, bringing considerable economic and logistical benefits to the region,” she added.

TNPA further explained: “The strategic location of the proposed container handling facility will serve the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal province effectively, providing vital proximity to the hinterland market.

“This positioning is anticipated to lower logistics costs and reduce transportation lead times, benefiting both local and regional economies,” it continued.

The budget for the project is R285m (US$16m).

According to the eeSea liner database, Richard’s Bay is host to a single liner service – the US Gulf-Africa service operated by Hamburg-headquartered MACS Maritime Shipping.

The service deploys a single 1,000 teu vessel and has a port rotation of New Orleans-Port Arthur-Houston-Walvis Bay-Durban-Maputo-Richards Bay-Cape Town.

This may also offer a way for Maersk to get a toehold in the South African port industry, as the inland transport firm and container depot operator Grindrod Logistics is a joint venture between the stevedore and the Danish carrier.

Maersk’s port operating subsidiary APM Terminals made the shortlist to operate Durban’s Pier 2 terminal but ultimately lost out to Filipino operator ICTSI.

It subsequently submitted a claim in a Durban court to have ICTSI’s award of the contract reexamined to confirm its legality.