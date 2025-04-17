By Alex Whiteman in Dubai 17/04/2025

At this year’s World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, IATA’s conference programme was criticised for being “derivative” and “contradictory”.

Many delegates to the 2025 WCS told The Loadstar the programme felt “cut and paste”, and those active in the tech sector suggesting “this is what it must been like in the 1990s” for most other industries.

One tech executive said: “People come to the WCS for the exhibition, and that is good, but as far as the conference goes, it could be 1990, ...

