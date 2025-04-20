Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 16 | Front-loading and cancelled shipments 

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including highlights from IATA’s World Cargo Symposium. 

She is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who discusses how shippers have reacted to the tariff exemption for electronics, which airports saw the most cargo in 2024, and Hongkong Post’s reaction to US “bullying”.  

Then, The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and Ms Goldstone chat about how front-loading has brought on ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IATA WCS 2025 The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast Trade tariffs

    Most read news

    Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn

    New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

    Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

    Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause

    Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season

    'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts

    Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers

    Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers

    FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

    Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US

    White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific

    Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think

    Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

    China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries

    Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period

    Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India