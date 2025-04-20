News in Brief Podcast | Week 16 | Front-loading and cancelled shipments 

IATA air cargo symposium just a blast from the past – 'a real lack of innovation'
At this year’s World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, IATA’s conference programme was criticised for being ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including highlights from IATA’s World Cargo Symposium.
She is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who discusses how shippers have reacted to the tariff exemption for electronics, which airports saw the most cargo in 2024, and Hongkong Post’s reaction to US “bullying”.
Then, The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and Ms Goldstone chat about how front-loading has brought on ...
Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US
White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific
Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think
