News in Brief Podcast | Week 16 | Front-loading and cancelled shipments 

By Charlotte Goldstone 20/04/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including highlights from IATA’s World Cargo Symposium.

She is joined by The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane, who discusses how shippers have reacted to the tariff exemption for electronics, which airports saw the most cargo in 2024, and Hongkong Post’s reaction to US “bullying”.

Then, The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and Ms Goldstone chat about how front-loading has brought on ...

