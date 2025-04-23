By Alexander Whiteman 23/04/2025

Etihad Cargo is positive about the momentum it has built this past twelve months, according to its newly installed chief cargo officer.

Speaking to The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Dubai last week, Stanislas Brun said: “We are happy with how things are progressing, and on the passenger side we are adding 16 further destinations with Atlanta, Prague, Hanoi, and Taipei coming online this year,” he said.

“With 68% of our ...

